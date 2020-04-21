2020 NFL Draft Order: Team Picks, Round-by-Round Schedule
The NFL draft delivers plenty of special moments allowing prospects' dreams of reaching professional football to finally come true.
Most NFL players cherish that magical moment when the commissioner calls their name and they walk on stage to grab their jersey or celebrate with their families at a large watch party at home. This year's draft won't feature some of those signature moments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the virus, the league canceled the big event in Las Vegas and will hold the draft virtually. Team personnel will conduct the draft from makeshift war rooms at home and commissioner Roger Goodell will announce each clubs' picks from his house. The draft will still take place over three days (April 23-25) and air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, while Washington is predicted to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2. The Lions, Giants and Dolphins round the top five picks.
Here's the Full NFL Draft Schedule:
Round 1: Thursday, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April April 24 (7-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 (Noon-7 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Check Out Every Team's Picks in the First Three Rounds:
Round 1:
1. Bengals
2. Washington
3. Lions
4. Giants
5. Dolphins
6. Chargers
7. Panthers
8. Cardinals
9. Jaguars
10. Browns
11. Jets
12. Raiders
13. 49ers
14. Buccaneers
15. Broncos
16. Falcons
17. Cowboys
18. Dolphins
19. Raiders
20. Jaguars
21. Eagles
22. Vikings
23. Patriots
24. Saints
25. Vikings
26. Dolphins
27. Seahawks
28. Ravens
29. Titans
30. Packers
31. 49ers
32. Chiefs
Round 2:
33. Bengals
34. Colts
35. Lions
36. Giants
37. Chargers
38. Panthers
39. Dolphins
40. Texans
41. Browns
42. Jaguars
43. Bears
44. Colts
45. Buccaneers
46. Broncos
47. Falcons
48. Jets
49. Steelers
50. Bears
51. Cowboys
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Bills
55. Ravens
56. Dolphins
57. Rams
58. Vikings
59. Seahawks
60. Ravens
61. Titans
62. Packers
63. Chiefs
64. Seahawks
Round 3:
65. Bengals
66. Washington
67. Lions
68. Jets
69. Panthers
70. Dolphins
71. Chargers
72. Cardinals
73. Jaguars
74. Browns
75. Colts
76. Buccaneers
77. Broncos
78. Falcons
79. Jets
80. Raiders
81. Raiders
82.Cowboys
83. Broncos
84. Rams
85. Lions
86. Bills
87. Patriots
88. Saints
89. Vikings
90. Texans
91. Raiders
92. Ravens
93. Titans
94. Packers
95. Broncos
96. Chiefs
97. Browns
98. Patriots
99. Giants
100. Patriots
101. Seahawks
102. Steelers
103. Eagles
104. Rams
105. Vikings
106. Ravens
You can see the full draft order for all seven rounds at NFL.com.