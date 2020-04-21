The NFL draft delivers plenty of special moments allowing prospects' dreams of reaching professional football to finally come true.

Most NFL players cherish that magical moment when the commissioner calls their name and they walk on stage to grab their jersey or celebrate with their families at a large watch party at home. This year's draft won't feature some of those signature moments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the virus, the league canceled the big event in Las Vegas and will hold the draft virtually. Team personnel will conduct the draft from makeshift war rooms at home and commissioner Roger Goodell will announce each clubs' picks from his house. The draft will still take place over three days (April 23-25) and air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

The Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, while Washington is predicted to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2. The Lions, Giants and Dolphins round the top five picks.

Here's the Full NFL Draft Schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April April 24 (7-11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 (Noon-7 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Check Out Every Team's Picks in the First Three Rounds:

Round 1:

1. Bengals

2. Washington

3. Lions

4. Giants

5. Dolphins

6. Chargers

7. Panthers

8. Cardinals

9. Jaguars

10. Browns

11. Jets

12. Raiders

13. 49ers

14. Buccaneers

15. Broncos

16. Falcons

17. Cowboys

18. Dolphins

19. Raiders

20. Jaguars

21. Eagles

22. Vikings

23. Patriots

24. Saints

25. Vikings

26. Dolphins

27. Seahawks

28. Ravens

29. Titans

30. Packers

31. 49ers

32. Chiefs

Round 2:

33. Bengals

34. Colts

35. Lions

36. Giants

37. Chargers

38. Panthers

39. Dolphins

40. Texans

41. Browns

42. Jaguars

43. Bears

44. Colts

45. Buccaneers

46. Broncos

47. Falcons

48. Jets

49. Steelers

50. Bears

51. Cowboys

52. Rams

53. Eagles

54. Bills

55. Ravens

56. Dolphins

57. Rams

58. Vikings

59. Seahawks

60. Ravens

61. Titans

62. Packers

63. Chiefs

64. Seahawks

Round 3:

65. Bengals

66. Washington

67. Lions

68. Jets

69. Panthers

70. Dolphins

71. Chargers

72. Cardinals

73. Jaguars

74. Browns

75. Colts

76. Buccaneers

77. Broncos

78. Falcons

79. Jets

80. Raiders

81. Raiders

82.Cowboys

83. Broncos

84. Rams

85. Lions

86. Bills

87. Patriots

88. Saints

89. Vikings

90. Texans

91. Raiders

92. Ravens

93. Titans

94. Packers

95. Broncos

96. Chiefs

97. Browns

98. Patriots

99. Giants

100. Patriots

101. Seahawks

102. Steelers

103. Eagles

104. Rams

105. Vikings

106. Ravens

You can see the full draft order for all seven rounds at NFL.com.