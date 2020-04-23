The Cleveland Browns entered 2019 considered by some to be potential Super Bowl contenders. Cleveland, however, failed to improve on its 7-8-1 2018 campaign and finished 2019 with an underwhelming 6-10 record. Following its 12th consecutive losing season, the franchise fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.

Cleveland was without a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. It selected cornerback Greedy Williams in the second round and linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round. Between rounds four through seven, the Browns drafted safety Sheldrick Redwine, linebacker Mack Wilson, kicker Austin Seibert, guard Drew Forbes and cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr.

According to The MMQB's AFC North team needs, left tackle is a clear place of need for the Browns as its offensive line struggled mightily last season. Defensively, safety is a possible place to spend their draft capital as adding a three-down starter would provide valuable security to the backend of their defense. Linebacker is another area of need after the departure of Joe Schobert.

The Browns hold the No. 10 pick in this year's first round. A full list of Cleveland's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.