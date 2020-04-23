The Jacksonville Jaguars missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2019, finishing the year 6-10. Heading into last season, the Jaguars had signed quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract, but Foles suffered a serious shoulder in Week 1 and the team turned to Gardner Minshew II instead. Foles was subsequently been traded to the Bears this offseason.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected linebacker Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick. In the second round, they added offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor before selecting tight end Josh Oliver and linebacker Quincy Williams in the third round. Jacksonville used its remaining three picks on running back Ryquell Armstead, quarterback Gardner Minshew II and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell.

According to the MMQB's AFC South team needs, the Jaguars have potential draft needs at every position except for offensive line and linebacker.

Jacksonville has two top-20 selections, with No. 9 and No. 20, and adding a big-play wide receiver at one of those spots could be in play. A number of potentially instant impact defensive lineman are also options in the first round. The Jaguars are among the league's most cap-strapped teams, heightening the importance of their 2020 selections.

A full list of Jacksonville's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.