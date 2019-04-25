After reaching the AFC Championship Game in January 2018, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell back down to earth last season, posting a 5-11 record.

Most of it had to do with their offense, which ranked next to last in scoring offense, 27th in the NFL in total offense, and their powerful running game which went from the league's best in 2017 to 19th.

The Jaguars will have a new quarterback after cutting Blake Bortles. Nick Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win is now in charge of the offense under coordinator John DeFilippo. The 30-year-old Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal, and team has the 7th overall pick to address any holes that have in the team.

The team also sent defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson and running back Carlos Hyde packing this offseason, as the first step in trying to take control of the AFC South,

The defense is still rock solid, led by veteran defensive end Calais Campbell and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

We're listing every 2019 draft pick below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit.

Jaguars Picks

Round 1, Pick 7 (No. 7 overall)

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 3, Pick 98

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 6, Pick 178

Round 7, Pick 236

