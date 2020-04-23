Last yer, the Minnesota Vikings improved on their 8-7-1 2018 season and returned to the postseason. In the Wild Card round, Minnesota pulled off a 26-20 overtime upset victory over the Saints, but the next week the Vikings lost 27-10 to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Vikings selected center Garrett Bradbury in the first round. They added solid offense contributors in the second and third rounds, respectively, by taking tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison. The Vikings had a number of late-round selections to help build out their roster. They selected guard Dru Samia in the fourth round, linebacker Cameron Smith in the fifth round and defensive tackle Armon Watts, safety Marcus Epps and offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh in the sixth round. They finished their draft by taking wide receiver Dillion Mitchell, wide receiver Olabisi Johnson and long snapper Austin Cutting in the seventh round.

According to the MMQB's NFC North team needs, Minnesota has a gaping hole at wide receiver, needing a No. 2 target to pair with Adam Thielen. The Vikings also could use additional guard depth to improve their outside zone blocking scheme. On defense, the Vikings will enter the 2020 NFL draft having moved on from their three top corners from past years. Additionally, the departures of Everson Griffen and top defensive end backup Stephen Weatherly leaves a void on the right side of their defensive line.

Minnesota enters this year's draft with two first-round picks: No. 22 and 25. A full list of Minnesota's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.