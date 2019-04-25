Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Vikings use their picks in the 2019 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Emily Caron
April 25, 2019

After a strong 2017 season, the Vikings finished at 8–7–1 in 2018, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years in quarterback Kirk Cousins's first season in Minnesota.

The Vikings took cornerback Mike Hughes out of UCF, with their first selection in the 2018 draft, and followed with Pittsburgh's Brian O'Neill, an offensive tackle, in the second. Minnesota is widely expected to take another offensive player with one of their early draft picks to bolster an O-Line that struggled in 2018. 

As Cousins prepares for his second season with the Vikings, Minnesota should use the draft to boost his support system in hopes of returning to the playoffs this year. (Check out draft needs for all 32 teams.)

We're breaking down each of the Vikings' selections in this year's NFL draft, as well as providing a full list of Minnesota's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues. 

Vikings picks:

Round 1, Pick 18 (No. 18 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 50 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 81 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 120 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 190 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 209 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 247 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 250 overall)

