It's a new era in New England. The Patriots went 12–4 last season but underwent dramatic changes this winter when Tom Brady bolted to Tampa Bay in free agency.

New England could look to draft a quarterback, although the team still has Brady's backup Jarrett Stidham and recently signed Brian Hoyer. According to The MMQB's AFC East team needs, Georgia QB Jake Fromm could be a potential target for the Patriots, as he's equipped to handle their expansive playbook. New England will also be looking for linebackers to replace Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins and still needs a boost to its receiving corps.

Last year, the Patriots drafted WR N'Kneal Harry in the first round and added DL Chase Winovich, RB Damien Harris, Stidham and six other players in later rounds.

The Patriots are set to pick No. 23 in the first round of this year's draft. A full list of New England's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.