The New York Jets finished the 2019 season at 7-9, extending their playoff drought to nine years. It was the team's first season under new head coach Adam Gase, and New York's 7-9 mark represented its best record since 2015.

There's reason for hope in quarterback Sam Darnold's development. The second-year gunslinger went 7-6 in his 13 starts, improving his passer rating from 77.6 his rookie year to 84.3 in 2019, raising his touchdown rate and lowering his interception rate in the process.

In 2019, the Jets' draft was headlined by its selection of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 pick. Williams made nine starts his rookie season, notching 28 tackles with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Jets also found value in the later rounds. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, tight end Trevon Wesco, linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Bless Austin—all taken between rounds three and six— combined to make 20 starts as rookies, with Edoga leading the group at eight.

According to The MMQB's AFC East team needs, the Jets might look to bolster their secondary with one of their early picks. Offensively, wide receiver is the most significant position of need. The departure of Robby Anderson to Carolina leaves New York with just two wide receivers on its roster that caught more than 30 passes for the team in 2019: Jamison Crowder (78 catches for 833 yards) and Demaryius Thomas (36 catches for 433 yards). This year's draft has plenty of potential top-tier wideouts, including Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama products Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

The Jets are set to pick No. 11 in the first round. A full list of New York's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.