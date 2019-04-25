The New York Jets missed the playoffs for the eighth-straight season after going 4-12 in 2018.

The Jets fired head coach Todd Bowles after the season and replaced him with former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who will try to use his offensive experience to develop second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

In last year's draft, the Jets traded up with the Colts to select USC's Darnold with the third overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Jets hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 3, pick 4 (No. 68 overall)

Round 3, pick 29 (No. 93 overall)

Round 4, pick 3 (No. 105 overall)

Round 6, pick 23 (No. 196 overall)

Round 7, pick 3 (No. 217 overall)