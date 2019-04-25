New York Jets NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

Follow along here to keep up with the New York Jets' 2019 draft. 

By Caleb Friedman
April 25, 2019

The New York Jets missed the playoffs for the eighth-straight season after going 4-12 in 2018.

The Jets fired head coach Todd Bowles after the season and replaced him with former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who will try to use his offensive experience to develop second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. 

In last year's draft, the Jets traded up with the Colts to select USC's Darnold with the third overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Jets hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.  

Round 1, pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 3, pick 4 (No. 68 overall)

Round 3, pick 29 (No. 93 overall)

Round 4, pick 3 (No. 105 overall)

Round 6, pick 23 (No. 196 overall)

Round 7, pick 3 (No. 217 overall)

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message