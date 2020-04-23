The 2020 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday. But this year's event will look drastically different than many past NFL drafts.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be entirely virtual.

The draft telecast will instead be held at ESPN's studio in Bristol, Conn., and a limited number of hosts will adhere to social distancing guidelines at the network. Other draft analysts will contribute to the broadcasts remotely, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce draft picks from his home. Personnel from each NFL team will conduct the draft from their homes as well.

The NFL draft will also include a "Draft-A-Thon" to acknowledge the efforts of healthcare workers and first responders who are working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at how to tune into the draft:

Round 1:

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 8-11:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3:

Date: Friday, April April 24

Time: 7-11:30 p.m. ET)

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Rounds 4-7:

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: Noon-7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

The entire event will also be available to watch online. You can stream the draft on WatchESPN or NFL.com.