The Miami Dolphins have inquired about the possibility of trading with the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Dolphins were informed that the Bengals have no plans of trading the pick and will stay put at No. 1.

Reports about the Dolphins trading up started on Wednesday when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Dolphins had contacted multiple teams about trading up from the No. 5 spot and possibly up to No. 3 to select an offensive tackle.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Miami is attempting to trade up for No. 3, but added that they are trying to do so without necessarily giving up No. 5, the pick they currently hold.

Miami has 14 total draft picks including the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 overall picks in the first round. The Dolphins will also draft with the seventh (No. 39 overall) and 24th (No. 56 overall) picks of the second round.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors from around the league below:

- The Detroit Lions have engaged with multiple teams about trading out of the No. 3 spot. Talks have reportedly picked up within the last 24 hours. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- The Jacksonville Jaguars are running out of time to reach a deal with pass-rusher Yannick Ngaouke. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs has heard from the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Two teams expressed concern over Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's left knee. Dr. Lyle Cain issued a letter to all teams saying Jeudy "has not required any treatment” on it and expects him to progress without any limitations. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Leonard Williams has signed his franchise tender with the New York Giants, though it's unclear if he'll be classified as a defensive end or defensive tackle. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

This post will be updated throughout the day.

