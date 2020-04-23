After losing in controversial fashion in the 2018 NFC championship, the New Orleans Saints entered last year with Super Bowl expectations. The Saints matched their 13-3 record in 2019, overcoming a Drew Brees thumb injury that knocked the quarterback out for five weeks during the regular season. But despite posting back-to-back seasons with 12 or more wins for the first time in franchise history, the Saints lost 26-20 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Vikings.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Saints made just five selections. They added center Erik McCoy in the second round and selected safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round. In the sixth round, New Orleans selected safety Saquan Hampton and it picked tight end Alize Mack and linebacker Kaden Elliss in the seventh round.

According to the MMQB's NFC South team needs, New Orleans doesn't have any glaring holes. But they should look to draft high-level developmental projects that could turn into stars. Adding depth to their offensive and defensive lines could also be a route they choose to take.

A full list of New Orleans' picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

