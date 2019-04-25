The Saints clinched their second straight NFC South division championship on a 13–3 season in 2018. New Orleans' season ended in the controversial NFC Championship game with a 26–23 overtime loss to the Rams.

The team took defensive end Marcus Davenport out of the University of Texas, San Antonio with their first selection in the 2018 draft.

The Saints do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft after trading it to the Packers, who will take someone with the No. 30 pick that previously belonged to New Orleans. In addition to their first-round selection, the Saints also traded away their third and fourth-round picks, leaving the team with limited selections early in the draft.

We're breaking down each of the Saints' selections in this year's NFL draft, as well as providing a full list of New Orleans' picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

Saints picks:

Round 2, Pick 62 overall

Round 5, Pick 168 overall

Round 6, Pick 177 overall

Round 6, Pick 202 overall

Round 7, Pick 231 overall

Round 7, Pick 244 overall

