The Seattle Seahawks got off to 10-2 start in 2019, but faded down the stretch of the regular season to finish the year 11-5. They defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card round of the postseason, but lost the next weekend to the Packers.

In the 2019 NFL draft, Seattle opted to take TCU defensive end L.J. Collier with its first-round pick. The Seahawks then added safety Marquise Blaire and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round. In the third round, Seattle drafted linebacker Cody Barton from Utah. The Seahawks then had seven picks between rounds four through seven, adding the following players: Wide receiver Gary Jennings, guard Phil Haynes, safety Ugochukwu Amadi, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, running back Travis Homer, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas and wide receiver John Ursua.

According to The MMQB's NFC West team needs, given that a strong offensive line is so critical for keeping the Seahawks offense intact, if the team comes across a prospect they love at that position they should target that area. Maybe just as important, however, is the need to add more firepower to its pass rush. Finding a slot-cornerback is another area of need on defense.

