The Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs in 2018 after going 10-6 in the regular season, but ultimately fell 24-22 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

The Seahawks lost safety Earl Thomas to the Ravens in free agency this offseason, but also locked up quarterback Russell Wilson with the richest contract in NFL history.

In last year's draft, the Seahawks selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below. (Check out draft needs for all 32 teams.)

Here's the full list of picks the Seahawks hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, pick 21 (No. 21 overall)

Round 1, pick 29 (No. 29 overall)

Round 3, pick 20 (No. 84 overall)

Round 4, pick 22 (No. 124 overall)

Round 5, pick 21 (No. 159 overall)