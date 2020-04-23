SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Corbin Smith

After months of anticipation, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has been forced to resort to a virtual draft format with coaches, executives, scouts, and even commissioner Roger Goodell working remotely from home. While it's inconvenienced those involved in the process, the event should still be a thrilling one for fans as a new wave of talent enters the NFL starting on Thursday night.

Owning seven total picks in this year's draft, including six in the top 101, the Seahawks are slated to pick first at pick No. 27 overall. But given general manager John Schneider's proclivity for trading down and adding picks in later rounds, don't expect them to stay there, as they've already reportedly been in contact with other teams to move down the board.

Seattle originally was scheduled to make eight selections, but Schneider dealt a fifth round pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March. Three of their selections are compensatory ones after losing safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen in free agency last year.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2020 picks, including their overall spot:

  • Round 1, Pick 27
  • Round 2, Pick 59
  • Round 2, Pick 64
  • Round 3, Pick 101
  • Round 4, Pick 133
  • Round 4, Pick 144
  • Round 6, Pick 214

As the draft unfolds tonight through Saturday, visit this live blog frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more. Make sure to click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner and join the conversation in the comments section below.

1:10 PM Update: Defensive end Bruce Irvin has officially signed his contract and will return to the Seahawks, who drafted him 15th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Draft Clues have started!

Corbin Smith

by

ChaseRiddell41

Seahawks Not 'Closing the Door' on Jadeveon Clowney Returning

Clowney hasn't received the type of market he envisioned and he's been forced to lower his demands. While he still remains a free agent, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll aren't ready to officially move on from him just yet.

Thomas Hall10

by

billso

Analysis: 5 Predictions for Seahawks in 2020 NFL Draft

Armed with seven picks, including six in the first four rounds, how will the 2020 NFL Draft play out over the next three days for general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks?

Corbin Smith

Ranking Seahawks Day 3 Draft Picks in John Schneider/Pete Carroll Era

Few general managers have had more day three success than John Schneider has during his decade running the Seahawks. Which players picked on day three rank as his best? And which ones didn't work out as hoped?

Nick Lee

Seahawks Land 11 New Players in Final Seven-Round Mock Draft

With less than 24 hours until the real NFL draft, the Seahawk Maven team joins together virtually for one last final mock draft, transforming seven picks into 11 selections and filling numerous needs along the way.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Antonio Gibson

The Seahawks still need to add some offensive skill players this week, so why not target a player who could potentially make an impact at both the wide receiver and running back position?

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Select Tackle in Final First-Round Mock Draft

Seeking a replacement for right tackle Germain Ifedi, the Seahawks use their first selection on the hulking, powerful Isaiah Wilson, who started each of the past two seasons for Georgia's storied program.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Learning from Seahawks Greats, Salvon Ahmed Ready for Next Chapter in NFL

Former Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed discusses his path to the 2020 NFL Draft as a former star at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.

Landon Buford

'Competition is On' for CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks Newcomers

During their virtual pre-draft press conference, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have made it clear to everyone that none of Seattle's new additions will be given a starting role and will have to earn it.

Thomas Hall10

WATCH: Percy Harvin wants to make a comeback?

Corbin Smith