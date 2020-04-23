Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

After months of anticipation, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has been forced to resort to a virtual draft format with coaches, executives, scouts, and even commissioner Roger Goodell working remotely from home. While it's inconvenienced those involved in the process, the event should still be a thrilling one for fans as a new wave of talent enters the NFL starting on Thursday night.

Owning seven total picks in this year's draft, including six in the top 101, the Seahawks are slated to pick first at pick No. 27 overall. But given general manager John Schneider's proclivity for trading down and adding picks in later rounds, don't expect them to stay there, as they've already reportedly been in contact with other teams to move down the board.

Seattle originally was scheduled to make eight selections, but Schneider dealt a fifth round pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March. Three of their selections are compensatory ones after losing safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen in free agency last year.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2020 picks, including their overall spot:

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 101

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 4, Pick 144

Round 6, Pick 214

As the draft unfolds tonight through Saturday, visit this live blog frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more.

1:10 PM Update: Defensive end Bruce Irvin has officially signed his contract and will return to the Seahawks, who drafted him 15th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.