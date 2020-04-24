No. 1 Pick in 2020 Draft, Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Time to Get to Work'

Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night as Cincinnati drafted its franchise quarterback.

"Enough talk. Time to get to work," Burrow tweeted just after the pick was announced.

Shortly after the selection, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told The MMQB's Albert Breer about what sold Cincinnati on their new quarterback.

"Complete package," Tobin said.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, completed one of the greatest collegiate seasons in the history of the sport last year, tallying 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns as he shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns and yards while throwing just six interceptions.

The LSU quarterback led his team to an undefeated 15-0 season, which was capped off by a dominant 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, on Wednesday, Bengals president Mike Brown officially welcomed Burrow to Cincinnati by sending him a letter that said, among other things, that he looks forward “to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.”

Cincinnati got off to their worst start in franchise history in 2019, losing each of their first 11 games. Under first-year head coach Zac Taylor, they were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention and finished the season 2-14.

