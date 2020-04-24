NFL Fans Still Found a Way to Boo Roger Goodell During the Virtual Draft

Roger Goodell received some peace and quiet during the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, a far cry than the usual circus that surrounds the draft each year. But Goodell decided to lean into a draft-night tradition before opening the draft, inviting boos from a host of fans on Zoom.

It wasn't just a collection of fans who booed Goodell on Thursday. Former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan got in on the action, heckling the league's commissioner, albeit virtually.

The booing of Goodell did come with a nice charitable element. Bud Light donated $1 to the NFL's Draft-a-Thon for every #BootheCommish tweet, with all proceeds going to COVID-19 relief.

The NFL's COVID-19 relief tracker has raised over $2 million after the first five picks in the 2020 draft.

