Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' Future in Green Bay: 'I Think That Aaron Will Finish Somewhere Else'

Former Packers legend Brett Favre believes that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't finish his career in Green Bay.

"I think he will play somewhere else," the three-time MVP said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show.

Favre said he was "very surprised" about the Packers' decision to select Utah State QB Jordan Love No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft last Thursday, noting that the team's decision not to draft "any weapons that can help immediately" sends a "disrespect message" to the team's current quarterback.

"He has every right to feel disrespected, if he is," Favre said of Rodgers.

The former Packers great said he had talked recently with Rodgers.

"Let's just say [Rodgers is] surprised that they went in that direction," Favre explained.

"It's not his job to mentor Jordan Love...It's not the head guy's job to mentor the next guy. That guy's ultimately there to take your spot."

Love, the Packers' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, told ESPN's Maria Taylor on Friday that Rodgers welcomed him to the organization.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said. "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers initiated the conversation.

The Packers moved up from No. 30 to No. 26 to select the Utah State product. At the time of the pick, the move was largely compared to Green Bay's decision to draft Rodgers as Brett Favre's successor in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Favre was 35 when the Packers drafted Rodgers. Rodgers is currently 36.

"Playing quarterback in the National Football League is probably the hardest position in all of sports," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the selection. "I think whenever you have the ability to take a player, whether it's in the first round, second round, third round, that you think has a chance to play, you have to consider it. It really wasn't about this year. This was not something we set out to do. It just happened that a guy that we liked fell to us, and we thought it was the best decision."