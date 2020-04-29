Victor Cruz was one of the top receivers of the Eli Manning era in New York, but there is one moment the 2012 Pro Bowler would like to forget: an untimely boat trip to Miami.

Cruz and the Giants receiving corps took a trip to Miami before New York's playoff game against the Packers in January 2017. The bonding trip didn't exactly help the Giants' offense. New York sputtered to a 38-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Cruz caught just three passes for 30 yards, and Odell Beckham Jr. had two costly first-quarter drops. The cold of Green Bay wasn't exactly inviting to the Giants receivers, who returned from Miami.

Cruz explained his thinking—and issued his regrets—on E's 'Pop of the Morning' on Wednesday.

“It was right after a game, and we were just about to go into the playoffs, and although we had the day off, we went to Miami, we had a good time, it was New Year’s Day, we came back the next day, didn’t break any rules,” Cruz said. "This photo will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

The playoff loss in Green Bay marked Cruz's last game in the NFL. He retired with 303 catches and 25 touchdowns, as well as a Super Bowl ring with New York in 2011.