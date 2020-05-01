The 2020 NFL draft is now in the rearview mirror, but the rumor mill is unlikely to stop through the summer. One potential starting quarterback is now on the market, as is one of the NFL's top pass rushers. As teams look to bolster their rosters before the 2020 season, a late-spring signing could send the right organization on the way to the playoffs.

Check out the latest crop of NFL news and rumors below:

• The Jaguars are "absolutely interested" in signing former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. (Jeff Darlington, ESPN)

• The Seahawks and Titans have made "multiple offers," to defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)

• The Falcons acquired defensive end Charles Harris from the Dolphins for a 2021 seventh-round pick. (Team confirmation)

• Offensive tackle Jason Peters could return to the Eagles in 2020. (Derrick Gunn, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Offensive tackle Trent Williams preferred a trade to the 49ers in order to reunite with head coach Kyle Shanahan. (Cam Inman, San Jose Mercury News)

•The Titans are declining wide receiver Corey Davis' fifth-year option. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)