Andy Dalton is ready to move on and embrace free agency.

Dalton hit the free-agent market Thursday when the Bengals released him after nine years with the franchise. The team failed to find a trade partner for its veteran quarterback, which prompted Dalton to ask to be released, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dalton recognizes that a trade never happened as a result of several factors.

"This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available. I think it would have worked out differently if I had been a free agent when the new league year started," Dalton told Bengals.com. "I was still under contract and that hurt me. I'm sure teams knew they were going to take a quarterback No. 1 and they would release me and there was no reason to rush into anything."

Dalton was previously linked to possible trade deals with the Bears and Patriots, although the Jaguars ended up sending Nick Foles to Chicago. New England and Jacksonville remain potential landing spots for him.

Cincinnati's decision to part ways with Dalton followed its decision to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Heading into the draft, speculation mounted over whether the Bengals would release Dalton or make him Burrow's backup. However, the team didn't have room to keep Dalton's $17.5 million salary and sign its incoming rookies after going on a spending spree this spring in free agency.

Dalton stayed in contact with the Bengals over the past month to discuss his options. He said he knew the team would select Burrow at No. 1 whether or not he was still on the team.

Despite the uncertainty of the free-agent market, Dalton said he feels confident about moving on.

"I'm going to check out all my options and make the best decision for me and my family. It's going to work out."