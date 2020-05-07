Bills Schedule: Full List of Games and Dates for 2020 Season

The NFL released the 2020 season schedule on Thursday night and revealed all of the Bills' matchups during the year.

Buffalo opens its season against the New York Jets on Sept. 13 in Buffalo, NY.

There schedule also features a Thursday night, road game against the Chiefs, a Monday night game at the 49ers and a Monday night game at New England.

Check Out the Bills' Full 2020 Schedule:

Week 1: NY Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 4 — 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: at Tennessee, Sunday, Oct. 11 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 15 — 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 7: at New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 8 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 15 — 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29 — 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 13 — 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 15: at Denver Broncos, Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 19/20 — TBD

Week 16: at New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3 — 1 p.m. ET