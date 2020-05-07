The NFL released the 2020 season schedule on Thursday night and revealed every Raiders matchup for the year.

The team has moved from its longtime home in Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 to usher in a new era for the franchise. The Raiders open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13 in Charlotte. They play their home opener one week later against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Other notable games include a Sunday Night Football home meeting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 25, and a matchup against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 22.

Here's the Raiders' Full 2020 Schedule:

Week 1: @ Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 21 @ 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26 OR Sunday, Dec. 27, Time TBD

Week 17: @ Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 4:25 p.m. ET