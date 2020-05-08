Free-agent quarterback Joe Flacco will be out until Sept. 1 after undergoing neck surgery in April, according to ESPN.

Flacco was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos in November. He was then released in March after failing a physical.

The former Ravens quarterback was traded to the Broncos in February 2019, but he struggled in just eight starts in Denver. Flacco went 2–6 with the Broncos, throwing just six touchdowns and five interceptions. He made his final start in a loss to the Colts on Oct. 27 before being placed on IR.

Flacco won Super Bowl MVP in 2012 as the Ravens defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The Delaware product threw 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 2012 playoffs, and he amassed 96 wins across 11 years with the Ravens.

Denver finished 2019 second in the AFC West at 7–9. The Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons