NFL Rumors: Saints Cut Three-Time Pro Bowl G Larry Warford
The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Warford joined New Orleans after the 2016 season, signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the team. He has missed a combined four games in each of the past three seasons, starting in every game he has played.
The Kentucky product has also made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Saints.
Warford, however, was entering the final season of his deal with New Orleans and the team's decision to draft Michigan center Cesar Ruiz Jr. No. 24 overall in the 2020 NFL draft made Warford more expendable.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Warford frees up $7.75 million of available cap space while creating $5.125 million in deal money.
Check out all the latest news and notes about the NFL:
- Free-agent offensive tackle Jason Peters has been working out and intends to play this season. The 38-year-old has also spoken with the Eagles about a potential return. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- First-round pick Derrick Brown and the Panthers reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal worth $23.621 million. Brown is the first player selected in the first round this year to agree to terms. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Jaguars are signing veteran Mike Glennon to serve as the team's backup quarterback. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- Cleveland has re-signed wide receiver Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal and waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. (Cleveland Browns)
- The Bills signed 2020 fifth-round pick QB Jake Fromm to a rookie contract as the team has now signed six of its seven draft picks. (Field Yates, ESPN)
- Titans CEO Steve Underwood has stepped down after being associated with the franchise for more than 40 years. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)
- The Panthers are hiring Eagles national scout Pat Stewart as their new director of player personnel. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)