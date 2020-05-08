The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Warford joined New Orleans after the 2016 season, signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the team. He has missed a combined four games in each of the past three seasons, starting in every game he has played.

The Kentucky product has also made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Saints.

Warford, however, was entering the final season of his deal with New Orleans and the team's decision to draft Michigan center Cesar Ruiz Jr. No. 24 overall in the 2020 NFL draft made Warford more expendable.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Warford frees up $7.75 million of available cap space while creating $5.125 million in deal money.

