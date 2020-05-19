NFL owners have tabled the resolution that would incentivize teams to hire more minority candidates as head coaches or general managers, according to NFL.com's Jim Trotter.

Trotter first reported on Friday that the resolution would be presented at Tuesday's owners' meeting. The proposal reportedly suggested teams' hiring of a minority candidate could result in enhanced draft positions. If a team hired a minority head coach, it would move up six spots in the third round of the NFL draft before the hired coach's second season with the team. The club would also jump up 10 spots in the draft for hiring a minority general manager.

The proposal also suggested any club that hires a minority candidate as its quarterbacks coach would receive a compensatory pick at the end of the fourth round if it keeps that coach past one season.

However, the proposal was met with backlash and many said the NFL missed the mark with the suggested changes to the hiring process. The league has received significant criticism over the lack of opportunities for minorities to reach head coaching or front office positions.

Owners typically table the vote if a proposal doesn't have enough support. It could be reworked and go to a vote at a later date.

The owners voted Tuesday to approve the resolution that would prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. The league will require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings and at least one minority candidate for a coordinator spot.