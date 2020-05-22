Tom Brady and Sean Payton Are Already Trash Talking About Week 1 Game

The NFL season is still a few months away, but Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Saints coach Sean Payton are already engaging in some friendly banter about Week 1.

In a recent Instagram Live conversation with NFL Network's Kay Adams, Payton revealed that he texted Brady to get in his head.

"Yeah, Tampa Week 1," Payton said, via NOLA.com. "We want to quiet the cannons. That's what I texted Tom. I said 'Hashtag, keep the cannons quiet.'"

Payton said Brady took it in stride and is aware of Las Vegas' points spread for the matchup.

"Oh, he laughs. He says 'You guys are the favorites. We're the underdogs.' Blah blah blah," Payton said.

The Saints are favored by 4.5 over the Buccaneers in the Sept. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to Fanduel.

Week 1's matchup is one of the biggest games on the NFL schedule with future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Brady going head-to-head. New Orleans will face a much different Buccaneers team this season with the additions of Brady and tight Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to reunite with his former Patriots teammate.