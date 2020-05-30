Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle shared the heartbreaking news Saturday that her pregnancy with their third child, Mia, resulted in a stillbirth.

Both Devin and Michelle McCourty posted her note on Instagram about their devastating Memorial Day weekend.

"My pregnancy had resulted in a stillbirth at almost 8 months of being pregnant—at exactly 31 weeks 2 days, when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heartbeat after being completely fine the week prior at my last doctor’s appointment. We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb," Michelle McCourty wrote.

"I can't explain my thoughts in the moment. My faith has always been strong, but it definitely wavered. I was so angry. So sad. I had to call on my most faith-filled friends and support systems to help me deal with this reality. To not allow my anger and hurt to cause me to lose faith altogether."

The couple has two children—their 3-year-old daughter Londyn and 2-year-old son Brayden. The family also asked for prayers and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

"The mere thought of what happened causes instant bursts of tears at any time of day, and having to speak about it hurts tenfold," Michelle McCourty said.

"We do ask that you please push your prayers our way, especially towards our future, as that will be the hardest challenge moving forward. Pray for our healing. Pray for some closure."

Devin McCourty is entering his 11th season with the Patriots.