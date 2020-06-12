Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens says the NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology. Owens spoke at a protest against police brutality in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday.

“We wouldn’t be here right now if [Kaepernick] didn’t do what he did,” Owens said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Emmanuel Morgan. “It’s all come full circle. I’m standing in the gap right now for my brother, and they owe this man an apology.”

Kaepernick has not played since 2016, the same season in which he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He is still seeking a job in the NFL, an opportunity Owens says Kaepernick deserves.

“He needs an opportunity to get his job back,” Owens said. “This guy was stripped of his life. You can’t tell me that he is not capable of playing in the National Football League right now.”

Owens organized Thursday's protest at the construction site of SoFi Stadium following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Floyd was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd can be heard on video saying "I can't breathe" numerous times before his death.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

Owens retired in 2010 after 15 NFL seasons. He was a five-time All-Pro, tallying more than 1,000 receiving yards in nine different seasons. Owens has the third-most touchdown catches in NFL history, trailing only Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.