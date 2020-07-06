The Chiefs livened up everyone's Monday afternoon by signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $450 million, making it the richest in NFL history. Mahomes' injury guarantee is $140 million and his contract is not tied to a percentage of the salary cap, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's no surprise the Chiefs would want to lock in Mahomes long-term after he led their fourth-quarter comeback to win Super Bowl LIV and has been the centerpiece of the team's offensive explosion for two seasons.

After news of his record deal broke, many NFL players took to social media to share their excitement for Mahomes's contract, including JJ Watt, Tyrann Mathieu, Josh McCown and more.

Mahomes later celebrated the news with a video chronicling his journey in Kansas City.

Mahomes finished 2019 throwing for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions and earned his second Pro Bowl nod. The Chiefs drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017 out of Texas Tech.