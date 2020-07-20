The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to coronavirus testing protocols in time for the start of training camp.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. If the positive test rate falls below 5% after the two weeks, the league would transition to testing players every other day. If the positive test rate does not dip below 5%, daily testing will continue until it reaches that mark.

If positive tests climb to 5% or higher at any time during camp, the league will resume daily testing.

"This is ongoing work," Sills said, per ESPN. "There's no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocols are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine."

After arriving at training camp, players and staff members will be required to test negative twice before they're allowed to enter team facilities. They must arrive on-site, undergo testing and then go home during their first two days at camp. If they test negative both times, they can begin working.

If a player tests positive and has no symptoms, he can either return to his team's facility in 10 days or come back after receiving two consecutive negative tests within five days of the positive test. If the player tests positive with symptoms, he can return after at least 10 days have passed since the first sign of symptoms and at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

Sills said he expects all testing results to come back within 24 hours.

Coronavirus testing was among the many health and safety concerns addressed by players and the NFLPA leading up to the start of training camp. Numerous NFL players took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to call out the league for ignoring player safety.

The NFLPA released a statement Monday to confirm the coronavirus testing protocols.

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe," the players union said. "The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

Despite the new testing rules, the NFL and NFLPA have yet to reach an agreement on other issues. The league has not granted players the 21-day training camp acclimation period recommended by the joint medical committee. Instead, the NFL has pushed for two preseason games, while the NFLPA wants zero preseason games.

Chiefs and Texans rookies reported to training camp Monday. All other rookies will report on July 21, while quarterbacks and injured players are set to arrive on July 23. Veteran players are due on July 28.