95 Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19, NFLPA Says

95 NFL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the NFL Players Association shared on its website.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Broncos pass rusher Von Miller are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.

The results come one day removed from the NFL and the NFLPA agreeing to coronavirus testing protocols prior to the start of training camp.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. If the positive test rate falls below 5% after the two weeks, the league would transition to testing players every other day. If the positive test rate does not dip below 5%, daily testing will continue until it reaches that mark.

If positive tests climb to 5% or higher at any time during camp, the league will resume daily testing.

After arriving at training camp, players and staff members will be required to test negative twice before they're allowed to enter team facilities.

They must arrive on-site, undergo testing and then go home during their first two days at camp.

If a player tests positive and has no symptoms, he can either return to his team's facility in 10 days or come back after receiving two consecutive negative tests within five days of the positive test.

If the player tests positive with symptoms, he can return after at least 10 days have passed since the first sign of symptoms and at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe," the players union said Monday. "The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

Coronavirus testing was among the many health and safety concerns addressed by players and the NFLPA leading up to the start of training camp. Numerous NFL players took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to call out the league for ignoring player safety.