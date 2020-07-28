The NFLPA announced Tuesday that 21 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at training camp.

Players are tested as part of the training camp reporting process. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players began arriving last week, while veterans were allowed to report Tuesday.

After arriving at training camp, players and staff members will be required to test negative twice before they're allowed to enter team facilities. Players must arrive on-site, undergo testing and then go home during their first two days at camp.

If a player tests positive and is asymptomatic, he can either return to his team's facility in 10 days or come back after receiving two consecutive negative tests within five days of the positive test. Players that test positive can return after at least 10 days have passed since the first sign of symptoms and at least 72 hours have passed since they last experienced symptoms.

The NFL created a new reserve COVID-19 list for players who have either tested positive or been quarantined after coming in contact with an infected person. The league and the NFLPA agreed that teams can discuss a player's roster status but cannot disclose if they tested positive. A player can choose to announce his test results on his own.

The players' union did not say how many players have been tested at camp to date but did announce 107 players tested positive during the offseason.