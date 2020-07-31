Cowboys Ranked as World's Most Valuable Sports Team for Fifth Straight Year

The Dallas Cowboys remain the world's most valuable sports team, according to an annual list published by Forbes.

America's Team, which is worth $5.5 billion, tops the list for the fifth straight year.

The New York Yankees ($5 billion) ranked second on the top-50 list, while the New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion) round out the top-five.

Three European soccer teams made the top-10, with Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) coming in sixth. The New England Patriots ($4.1 billion), Barcelona ($4.02 billion), the New York Giants ($3.9 billion) and Manchester United ($3.81 billion) hold the seventh-tenth spots.

Nine NBA teams and seven MLB teams landed on Forbes' list, while no NHL franchises appeared for the second consecutive year. Each of the 50 teams are worth at least $2.3 billion.

The NFL also remains king as far as value is concerned, with 27 of its 32 teams appearing on the list thanks to its high ticket sales and massive broadcasting deals. However, the league could see a drastic dip in revenue this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Forbes reported the NFL could lose $5.5 billion of stadium revenue if games are played without fans. Other leagues are also hurting financially during these uncertain times.

The franchise values are based on Forbes’ published valuations over the past 14 months.