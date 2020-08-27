Six NBA teams opted to sit out their first-round playoff games on Wednesday after the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the NFL appears to be following suit.

The Colts and Jets are among the teams to cancel practice on Thursday after Blake, 29, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. Protests have engulfed Kenosha following the shooting of Blake, and on Tuesday, a gunman killed two individuals. As frustration mounts regarding the state of racial injustice and police brutality, athletes are taking a stand across the sports spectrum.

Here are the NFL teams who have opted to sit out practice on Thursday:

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts opted out of practice on Thursday as the organization released the following statement:

"The Colts will not practice today. Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."

New York Jets

The Jets canceled the morning portion of their practice on Thursday, one day after powerful words from safety Bradley McDougald.

"I’m just sick and tired of being sick and tired,” McDougald said after Wednesday's practice. “Guys are sick of talking about it. We’re sick of sharing our emotions about it. We’re hurt. To have that type of deep conversation and then snap right back in football mode is just … it’s crazy, but it’s the life we’re living. It’s the world we’re living in.”

Washington

Washington decided Wednesday to cancel Thursday's practice as the team looks to "engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice."

"In place of our practice at FedExField, the players, coaches and football staff will meet as a football family and we will continue our open dialogue on the issues of race and social injustice in our country. ...We are all in this together. And as a team we will figure out ways that we can make a positive impact in our communities."

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers

Both NFC North teams will also be canceling practice on Thursday, per the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Note: This post will be updated as more teams possibly cancel practice on Thursday.