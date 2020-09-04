NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Receiving Interest Following Release
As of Friday afternoon, three NFL franchises have already reached out to free-agent running back Adrian Peterson, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Peterson, 35, was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday morning after two seasons with the club.
Over that time period, Peterson led the team in rushing with nearly 2,000 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Peterson trails Barry Sanders by just over 1,000 yards for fourth-place on the NFL's career rushing list. The former Vikings star is also fourth in career rushing touchdowns.
"It comes as a surprise. I didn't feel I showed anything that would warrant being released," Peterson told ESPN's John Keim.
According to multiple reports, the veteran running back still intends to play this season.
Here are the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- Despite receiving strong interest from a number of clubs, the Saints and Titans included, Jadeveon Clowney has been advised to wait for cut day to conclude this weekend before signing with a franchise. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)
- Veteran CB Brandon Carr visited the Cowboys on Friday. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
- The Jaguars moved RB Ryquell Armstead to the COVID-19 IR list Friday afternoon. Armstead, a possible starter following the release of Leonard Fournette, is on the COVID-19 IR list for the second time this preseason. (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- The NFL has conditionally reinstated Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory. (Tom Pelissero & Jane Slater, NFL Network)
- The Bengals are trading LB Austin Calitro to the Broncos in exchange for DL Christian Covington. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)
- Raiders backup QB Nathan Peterman has agreed to a restructured contract with the club, worth one-year, $1 million guaranteed. (Field Yates, ESPN)