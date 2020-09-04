As of Friday afternoon, three NFL franchises have already reached out to free-agent running back Adrian Peterson, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Peterson, 35, was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday morning after two seasons with the club.

Over that time period, Peterson led the team in rushing with nearly 2,000 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Peterson trails Barry Sanders by just over 1,000 yards for fourth-place on the NFL's career rushing list. The former Vikings star is also fourth in career rushing touchdowns.

"It comes as a surprise. I didn't feel I showed anything that would warrant being released," Peterson told ESPN's John Keim.

According to multiple reports, the veteran running back still intends to play this season.

Here are the latest news and notes from around the NFL: