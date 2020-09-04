SI.com
Washington Football
All Day AP Will Have to Do It Elsewhere

Chris Russell

Reaction to the Washington Football Team releasing future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson on Friday morning is pouring in. 

"I enjoyed my time with the Washington [Football Team]," Peterson told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN just a little while ago. 

Adrian Peterson was 'blindsided' by release

Adrian Peterson was "blindsided" by his release from the Washington Football Team on Friday, reacting to the news in this exclusive interview with 106.7 The Fan. Listen in full here.

Peterson admitted to being surprised by the release to Josina Anderson, formerly of ESPN. 

Ben Heisler of SI Fantasy, Bill Enright and myself broke down the Peterson release and what it means from a reality and fantasy perspective right here. 

Where does the future Canton-bound back go from here? 

If you look back at last years rankings - teams that struggled to run the ball consistently were the Jets, Steelers, Dolphins, Bears and Rams among the group. 

Peterson grew up a Cowboys fan and makes his offseason home in Houston, so we would have to keep those teams in mind. 

We know he's not heading to two places. Jacksonville (Jay Gruden) and New Orleans (clashed with Sean Payton). 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

