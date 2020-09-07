NFL Rumors: Devonta Freeman Fails to Reach Deal With Jaguars After Visit
Running back Devonta Freeman remains a free agent after he was unable to reach an agreement with the Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The two-time Pro Bowler visited Jacksonville this weekend and is still looking for a job after being released by the Falcons in March.
Once the highest-paid RB in the league, Freeman, 28, passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks in May in search for a bigger pay day. Freeman also switched agents this summer and signed with Drew Rosenhaus.
Last season, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry.
Here is the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Former Patriots LB Lamar Miller is visiting with the Bills on Monday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Lions' one-year, $1.05 million deal with RB Adrian Peterson is worth a maximum value of $2.3 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Dolphins named veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting QB on Monday. (Team announcement)
- The Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a total value of $71.4 million. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
- The Eagles signed veteran QB Josh McCown to their practice squad, making him the oldest squad player in NFL history. McCown will continue living at his Texas home and attend meetings virtually while collecting $12,000 per week. The team singed him as insurance in case one of their quarterbacks gets COVID-19 this season. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)