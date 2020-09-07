NFL Rumors: Devonta Freeman Fails to Reach Deal With Jaguars After Visit

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Devonta Freeman remains a free agent after he was unable to reach an agreement with the Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two-time Pro Bowler visited Jacksonville this weekend and is still looking for a job after being released by the Falcons in March.

Once the highest-paid RB in the league, Freeman, 28, passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks in May in search for a bigger pay day. Freeman also switched agents this summer and signed with Drew Rosenhaus.

Last season, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry.

Here is the latest news and rumors around the NFL: