Leonard Fournette: 'For the First Time in My Life, I Really Have a Quarterback'

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

After three years in Jacksonville, running back Leonard Fournette is looking forward to playing with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

During a press conference Tuesday, Fournette addressed the change of pace he'll find in Tampa Bay.

"For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," he said.

The Jaguars drafted Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, and during his three years with the team, he played alongside quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler. Last season, Minshew and Foles threw for a combined 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady also had 24 TDs and 8 INTs in 16 games.

Fournette's previous teammates might not love his honesty, but it's not surprising to hear that his enthusiasm over being in Tampa Bay. He joins an explosive offense that includes Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy and will have a chance to see fewer defenders in the box.

"Me coming to Tampa made perfect sense. I felt like they had all the keys that I needed, and vice versa. I can help the team out, and also they can help me," he said of his decision to sign with the Bucs.

Last week, Jacksonville opted to release Fournette only 13 days before its Week 1 game. However, the 25-year-old wasted no time and signed with the Buccaneers only two days later.

Fournette played in 36 regular-season games with the Jaguars and rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving TDs.