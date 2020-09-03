SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers

John Shipley


After taking handoffs from one former sixth-round quarterback in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette is set to do the same a little further south in Florida this year.

Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday morning, is reportedly set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports, where he will now join Tom Brady's backfield. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had the news first. Fournette would go on to confirm the news himself on social media.

The former LSU standout is reportedly set to receive a $2 million base salary with up to $1.5 million more in bonuses based on rushing yards and play time, per Rapaport.

Fournette to Tampa always made a lot of sense considering he gives the Buccaneers the power back element they were lacking. He is also an upper-echelon pass protector for the position, which is key for any running back who plays for Brady.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette was only a free agent for a day before he signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Fournette cleared waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to sign with any team.

Fournette rebounded from a turbulent 2018 season and had arguably the best year of his career in 2019. After a sophomore season that saw Fournette experience massive issues on and off the field, he ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1,152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards), though he only scored three touchdowns.

Still, the Jaguars made it clear Monday they prefer the skill sets of the rest of their running back room. Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, Ryquell Armstead and James Robinson.

In three seasons, Fournette played in 36 regular season games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also played in three postseason games, rushing 70 times for 242 yards (3.46 average) and four touchdowns, with three of those touchdowns coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC divisional round.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Room: Reviewing Each of Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo's Touches in 2019

With Devine Ozigbo only getting carries or receptions in one game last season, we take a look at what he showed in 2019 to give the Jaguars confidence moving forward.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash 'Was Excited' For Yannick Ngakoue Following Trade to Vikings

Todd Wash, who had been Jacksonville's defensive coordinator for the entirety of Yannick Ngakoue's tenure with the Jaguars, gave support to Ngakoue on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Goes Unclaimed on Waivers

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick has gone unclaimed on waivers.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Todd Wash on Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: 'We're Going To Play Him At Defensive End'

The rookie outside linebacker-defensive end was teased as versatile enough to play both as a pass rusher and run defender. But recent roster changes and his practice tape have Todd Wash ready to label him as a defensive end.

KassidyHill

Dede Westbrook, 3 Other Jaguars Return to Practice in Limited Capacity on Wednesday

Jacksonville's veteran slot receiver got his first amount of practice in several weeks during a limited practice Wednesday.

John Shipley

Column: Who Deserves the Blame for Mass Exodus of Jaguars Players?

With just a handful of Jaguars left from the 2017 team which almost made the AFC Championship game, who truly deserves blame for the downfall of the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Expresses Shock on Jaguars Releasing Leonard Fournette

Chris Thompson wasn't teammates with Leonard Fournette for long, but it is clear he was certainly expecting to be suiting up with him on the Jaguars this fall.

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Guiding Young Jaguars' Running Backs as Roster Cuts Loom

The Jacksonville Jaguars and all NFL teams will make their final 53-man roster cuts by Saturday. As that uncertainty looms, veteran running back Chris Thompson finds himself keeping young backs calm.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Waive Running Back Leonard Fournette

With 13 days until the Jaguars play the Colts, the Jaguars have waived a former No. 4 overall pick.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Announce A Season-Long Voting Initiative With Players and Coaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be running a season long voter registration and voter turnout initiative, aimed at increasing voter turnout in their home state of Florida.

KassidyHill