Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers



After taking handoffs from one former sixth-round quarterback in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette is set to do the same a little further south in Florida this year.

Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday morning, is reportedly set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports, where he will now join Tom Brady's backfield. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network had the news first. Fournette would go on to confirm the news himself on social media.

The former LSU standout is reportedly set to receive a $2 million base salary with up to $1.5 million more in bonuses based on rushing yards and play time, per Rapaport.

Fournette to Tampa always made a lot of sense considering he gives the Buccaneers the power back element they were lacking. He is also an upper-echelon pass protector for the position, which is key for any running back who plays for Brady.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette was only a free agent for a day before he signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Fournette cleared waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to sign with any team.

Fournette rebounded from a turbulent 2018 season and had arguably the best year of his career in 2019. After a sophomore season that saw Fournette experience massive issues on and off the field, he ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1,152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards), though he only scored three touchdowns.

Still, the Jaguars made it clear Monday they prefer the skill sets of the rest of their running back room. Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, Ryquell Armstead and James Robinson.

In three seasons, Fournette played in 36 regular season games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also played in three postseason games, rushing 70 times for 242 yards (3.46 average) and four touchdowns, with three of those touchdowns coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC divisional round.