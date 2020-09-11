Some fans in attendance at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday appeared to boo during a pregame "Moment of Unity."

The gesture, which was conceived in part by Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, involved both teams coming together at midfield. Seven phrases developed by players on both teams were displayed on the scoreboard during the moment:

We Support Equality

We Must End Racism

We Believe in Justice for All

We Must End Police Brutality

We Choose Unconditional Love

We Believe Black Lives Matter

It Takes All of Us

The "Moment of Unity" took places following the performance of the national anthem. Players on the Houston Texans elected to remain in the locker room during the performance of both the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," commonly know as the Black national anthem.

Players on the Kansas City Chiefs elected to remain on the field. Chiefs linebacker Alex Okafor took a knee during the national anthem, the lone Kansas City player to do so.

According to NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya, players on the Texans decided to stay in the locker room for both songs. Houston executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterly told NBC Sports that the demonstration was "Not about Black or white. It's about change."

Fans in attendance at Thursday's season opener also took part in the "Arrowhead Chop."

tIn late August, the team announced it was "engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop" and is "exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck."

As part of that announcement, Kansas City also announced it had banned fans from wearing headdresses and face paint that "is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures."