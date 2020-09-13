Before you submit your Week 1 fantasy lineups, be sure to check out who's IN, and who's OUT!

Now that the official NFL injury reports have been released for Week 1, let's take a quick look at who will be active, as well as who is out for the start of the season.

David Montgomery - Bears RB

INJURY - GROIN

STATUS - ACTIVE

Montgomery was able to practice in full at the end of the week and avoid missing any games. He will be a RB2/RB3 play this week for the Bears vs the Lions.

Kenny Golladay - Lions WR

INJURY - HAMSTRING

STATUS - OUT

Golladay will miss his Week 1 matchup vs the Bears. Marvin Jones becomes the de-facto number one WR with Marvin Hall taking Golladay's spot as the other outside receiver.

Miles Sanders-Eagles RB

INJURY-HAMSTRING

STATUS-OUT

With Sanders out, Boston Scott and Corey Clement are expected to rotate in the Philadelphia backfield with Sanders not making the trip to Washington.

DeVante Parker - Dolphins WR

INJURY - HAMSTRING

STATUS - ACTIVE

Mike Williams - Chargers WR

INJURY - SHOULDER

STATUS - OUT

Dede Westbrook - Jaguars WR

INJURY - SHOULDER

STATUS - OUT

Tevin Coleman - 49ers RB

INJURY: N/A - sickle cell trait (air pollution concerns)

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Coleman was held out out practice and could sit on Sunday if the air quality is not at a level that is safe for him to play. The air quality index (AQI) in Santa Clara is currently higher than 150.

