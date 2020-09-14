The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Meadowlands for their Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. The game is the first of two primetime affairs on Monday night, marking the conclusion of Week 1.

Here's How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.com. You can also stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Injuries were the dominant theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2019 season, particularly after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hurt his throwing elbow in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the year. As a result, Pittsburgh started just 1-5. While at one point in the year it won seven of eight games, Pittsburgh finished the year 8-8 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year.

The New York Giants finished the 2019 season at 4-12, their third consecutive losing season since their most recent playoff appearance in 2016.

The year saw a changing of the guard at quarterback, as rookie Daniel Jones started 12 games and usurped Eli Manning as the franchise's starter. When the dust settled, head coach Pat Shurmur was fired, and the team hired Joe Judge as his replacement.

Judge spent the previous five seasons as the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots, and was hired by the Giants after getting an endorsement from Bill Belichick.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week he is using old Cowboys tape to prepare for the Giants' offense as new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was previously Dallas' head coach.

“Schematically, you watch Dallas tape because coach Jason Garrett is the leader of the group from a schematic standpoint,” Tomlin told Pittsburgh media during a Tuesday videoconference. “But also their offensive line coach comes from Dallas as well, and their shared experience probably provides some speculative insight for us to be prepared for.”

Look for Giants star Saquon Barkley to get his 2020 season off to a strong start despite the former Penn State product being a focal point of the Giants' attack.

He “capable of impacting a game in all circumstances," Tomlin said.