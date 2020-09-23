NFL Rumors: Chargers' Justin Herbert Expected to Start After Tyrod Taylor's Lung Punctured by Team Doctor

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to make his second straight start on Sunday when Los Angeles plays the Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, made his NFL debut in Los Angeles' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs this past weekend. Tyrod Taylor was expected to start for LA, but suffered chest pains prior to kickoff.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs. The team previously said Taylor suffered complications from an injection.

ESPN also reports that doctors have advised Taylor not to play indefinitely due to his punctured lung. The NFL Players Association said Wednesday it is investigating the medical mishap.

Taylor suffered two cracked ribs during the Chargers' 1 win over the Bengals.

Herbert threw for 311 yards and recorded two total TDs and one interception in Sunday's loss.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: