On Sunday afternoon, the Texans will take on the Steelers in Heinz Field. In doing so, the matchup will pit Houston's star defensive lineman J.J. Watt up against his two younger brothers, fullback Derek Watt and linebacker T.J. Watt.

During a press conference Friday morning featuring both Steelers players, J.J. Watt dropped in to ask a series of questions.

"Yeah, hello, Justin from the Better Brother Gazette here," J.J. Watt said. "I just had a question: this offseason, at the beginning of the year, when we were going through quarantine, it looked like you guys were training at a really nice facility, with a nice gym and good field, I was just wondering what the membership fees were at such a nice facility while none of the gyms were open."

"Well, I can [answer] this one, Derek, because I was a high-up member of that community," T.J. Watt said. "We cut the grass, that was about it. The thing about the club owner was he really enjoyed cutting the grass himself, really enjoyed lying in the football field for his members. The grass was always pristine, the gym was always clean, we always tried to do our best to clean up after ourselves and we're just very grateful he let us use his facilities."

"It was kind of just don't make a mess, clean up after yourselves, and you get all the perks you want," Derek Watt added. "The fridge is always stocked, the weights were picked up, it was great."

J.J. Watt then squeezed in a follow-up question.

"Do you guys always do your press conferences together, thanks I'll hang up and listen," the three-time Defensive Player of the Year said.

"It's a first," Derek Watt said.

"Side by side, always J," T.J. Watt added.

The Steelers take on the Texans this Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.