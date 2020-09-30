A fourth Titans player tested positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday's round of testing, an NFL spokesperson announced Wednesday. All other Tennessee and Minnesota Vikings players and personnel returned negative results.

The new case of COVID-19 among the Titans comes after three Tennessee players and five personnel members were announced to have tested positive Tuesday morning. The Titans and Vikings, who faced Tennessee on Sunday, suspended in-person activities and their facilities remain closed through Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Titans placed DT DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and TE Tommy Hudson on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Titans' nine total COVID-19 cases mark the first outbreak among a team during the NFL season. All close contacts were isolated and will receive additional testing, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter distributed to all teams on Tuesday. The league is working to determine where and how the close contacts occurred.

Under the NFL's agreement with the NFLPA, all players and essential employees are tested daily during the regular season outside game day.

The NFL is postponing the Titans' scheduled Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 4. The league is aiming for the game to be held on either Monday or Tuesday with details to be announced "as soon as possible."

Pittsburgh has been told to proceed with game preparations until informed otherwise, the team stated.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are slated to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. The NFL said it will share updates as more information becomes available.