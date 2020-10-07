Report: Texans' J.J. Watt Had 'Heated Exchange' With Ex-Head Coach Bill O'Brien Before His Firing

Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt had a heated exchange with then-head coach Bill O'Brien prior to the team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, a "verbal blowup at practice" occurred two weeks ago. ESPN reports that O'Brien "lost the team" during the incident, which also involved defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

O'Brien was fired as the team's coach and GM on Monday. He was in his seventh season with the Texans after joining the franchise in 2014. Despite starting the 2020 season 0-4, he amassed a 52–48 record with four AFC titles, and the team had posted five winning campaigns in six seasons.

In January, the team officially appointed O'Brien as general manager after he served as de facto GM following Brian Gaine's firing in June 2019.

Romeo Crennel was named the team's interim head coach following O'Brien's exit.

Watt said Wednesday he has no "ill will" towards the team's former coach, but that he is looking forward to a "fresh start."

The Texans enter their Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars looking for their first win of the season.