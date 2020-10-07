The Washington Football Team plans on starting Kyle Allen at quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams instead of Dwayne Haskins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen has been the backup quarterback over Alex Smith on the depth chart since Smith is coming back from a gruesome leg injury that nearly ended his career in 2018. He suffered a broken tibia that led to 17 surgeries. Smith will be Allen's backup, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Haskins threw for three interceptions in a loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 27 but then rebounded with 32 of 45 passes completed for a career-high 314 yards in the 31–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, was sacked three times. After the loss to Cleveland, Rivera told reporters that he was "not going to pull the plug just because something like this happens."

Last season, Allen started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers and threw for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Allen was acquired in a trade in March in exchange for a fifth-round pick.