New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell denied the Saints' request to host fans at around 25% capacity at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Monday's game vs. the Chargers, according to NOLA.com's Amie Just.

Per NOLA.com, the team requested to have fans last week and was "optimistic" that approval would be given.

However, the city ultimately turned down the club's request.

The city, per NOLA.com, said it will not rule out allowing fans at Saints games later this season. The team reportedly sent out an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday saying they "expect to host fans" starting on Oct. 25 vs. the Panthers.

According to the New York Times' COVID-19 database, over the past week, there have been an average of 738 positive coronavirus cases per day in the state of Louisiana, an increase of 29% from the average two weeks earlier. Orleans parish in particular has had 195 confirmed positive cases in the last seven days.

The Athletic's Jeff Duncan previously reported the Saints' Week 5 matchup with the Chargers could be moved to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta is likely to hit Louisiana on Friday, per the National Weather Service. LSU has moved its game against Missouri from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo.

No official word has been provided about the Saints' possible move. Kickoff for Monday's game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.